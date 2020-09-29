Zarif wishes God’s blessing for late Kuwaiti Emir

The news of the death of the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Emir of Kuwait, who painted an image of moderation and equilibrium for Kuwait and the region, pained us with the news of God Almighty and Glory be to Him be blessed with His vast mercy and for Kuwait and its people to enjoy prosperity, stability and advancement in light of the new rule, Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday night.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 91 in the United States.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah traveled to the US on July 23 to complete his treatment procedure.

Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah GCB was the Emir of Kuwait and the Commander of the Kuwait Military Forces. He was sworn in on January 29, 2006 after confirmation by the National Assembly. He is the fourth son of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

