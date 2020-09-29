Emir of Kuwait dies at 91

Earlier, Kuwaiti government spokesman Tariq Al Mazram had rejected the news regarding Kuwaiti Emir’s death.

He had urged all to follow the news regarding Kuwaiti Emir’s health through official resources.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah traveled to the US on July 23 to complete his treatment procedure.

Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah GCB was the Emir of Kuwait and the Commander of the Kuwait Military Forces. He was sworn in on January 29, 2006 after confirmation by the National Assembly. He is the fourth son of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

