Iran welcomes agreement by Yemeni sides to exchange prisoners

"This agreement showed that the Yemeni-Yemeni talks are the only way to resolve that country's existing problems," Khatibzadeh said while referring to the agreement as a step forward to help to a peaceful settlement of Yemen's present problems.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman expressed the hope that the agreement would pave the grounds for holding political talks in Yemen, freedom of the remaining prisoners, and end of war and aggression in Yemen.

Ansarullah movement and the Saudi-backed former government agreed to exchange more than 1,000 prisoners and detainees.

Representatives from both sides met in Geneva to discuss the exchange of 1,008 prisoners and detainees.

Saudi soldiers will reportedly be included in the exchange but no information was shared about the number.

