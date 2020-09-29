Sep 29, 2020, 8:16 PM
Some rulers betray Palestinian ideals to cause Islamic awakening

Tehran, Sept 29, IRNA– Islamic awakening is the only way for the Ummah to get out of threats against Muslims, and betraying some Islamic rulers to Palestinian ideals will lead to an Islamic awakening, the Supreme Council of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening said in a statement on Tuesday.

Participants of the summit regard the resistance as the only way to liberate Al-Quds Al-Sharif and the Palestinian people, the statement added.

The Muslim nations of the world and even countries that did not sign the agreement to normalize relations with the Zionist regime have strongly opposed the measure, it further noted.

In the current situation, the unity of the Islamic world against the Zionist regime is necessary, the statement said.

Secretary-General of the Islamic Awakening Summit Ali Akbar Velayati attended the summit.

