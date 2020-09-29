Some rulers betray Palestinian ideals to cause Islamic awakening

Participants of the summit regard the resistance as the only way to liberate Al-Quds Al-Sharif and the Palestinian people, the statement added.

The Muslim nations of the world and even countries that did not sign the agreement to normalize relations with the Zionist regime have strongly opposed the measure, it further noted.

In the current situation, the unity of the Islamic world against the Zionist regime is necessary, the statement said.

Secretary-General of the Islamic Awakening Summit Ali Akbar Velayati attended the summit.

7129**2050

