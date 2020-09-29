FM Zarif, Venezuelan counterpart discuss bilateral ties

During the video conference today, Zarif and Arreaza put their joint cooperation on their working agenda.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Venezuela have started their diplomatic relations with a geopolitical strategic approach 70 years ago.

Among the agreements signed between Tehran and Caracas are those in the strategic fields such as energy, oil, trade, and industry, as well as defense, cultural and educational cooperation.

Iran and Venezuela, both targets of the US unilateral and oppressive sanctions, have adopted similar stances in defying the US sanctions.

