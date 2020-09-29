Rouhani says Iran is keen on promoting cooperation with Oman

Rouhani made the remarks during a ceremony in Tehran where new Omani ambassador Ibrahim bin Ahmad Al-Moeini to Tehran submitted his credentials to the Iranian president.

Progressive relations of Iran and Oman have to continue based on the principles of good neighborliness, friendship, and brotherhood, particularly in the economic area, the president said.

Referring to banking and financial cooperation between the two countries, President Rouhani expressed hope that the economic relations between Tehran and Muscat will promote more than ever to benefit the interests of both nations.

The new Omani ambassador, for his part, said that his country is determined to enhance relations with Iran in all areas, in particular economy.

Al-Moeini referred to the significance the Omani Sultan attaches to relations with Iran, saying Iran enjoys a valuable collection of economic, scientific, technical and cultural opportunities that need to be used.

