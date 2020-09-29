Official: COVID-19 kills 207 more in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday that with the 207 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 25,986.

Some 3,677 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,847 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 453,637 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 378,727 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,079 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 3,986,720 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

