Iran advises Saudi Government to be honest, wise

Reacting to Saudi officials' fabricated claims with regard to discovering a terrorist group affiliated with Iran, Khatibzadeh said recent allegations made by Saudi officials are invalid and the repeated positions taken by Saudi Arabia over the last few years.

Saudi rulers by putting aside political wisdom and in form of an exhausted show, have taken advantage of false anti-Iran charges as a tool to divert public opinion from the crimes against humanity they perpetrated against Yemeni children and women and their accountability over deaths of thousands civilians.

Earlier, spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s chief of security claimed that a terrorist team trained by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has been arrested.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish