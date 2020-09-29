EU alleged human rights violations in Iran amounts to interference: Majlis

The statement said that according to international law, UN Charter, and principles of international law, no country has the right to directly or indirectly interfere with the domestic affairs of other countries.

It asked why the EU so-called human rights advocates take no actions against oppressive sanctions imposed on 80 million Iranians, avoid sending medicine for Iranian children suffering from incurable diseases, participate in massacring Yemeni kids with arming the countries which disregard the war laws, and not accept their international responsibility of violating human rights with their policies in regional states and the international community?

Majlis’ Commission for National Security and Foreign Policy noted that such countries do not basically have the right to host the concept of human rights, adding that they had better hear the voice of people of color and Muslims in their own territories and find a way to improve their life.

It added that it is a right of each country to formulate its penal code according to the law and no other country has the right to interfere with.

Hence, it is expected that the Iranian government and diplomatic system of the country to strongly condemn such moves, and use all the existing capacities to counter and deter the EU allegations about violation of human rights in Iran.

9417**1416

