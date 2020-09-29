Official: Umrah to begin after opening Iranian consulates in KSA

Speaking to IRNA, Rashidian said Foreign Ministry is now following up diplomatic procedures to upgrade ties between the two countries.

He added that Iranian pilgrims should not be dispatched without support for Umrah.

He noted that Iranian Hajj operators always support pilgrims.

According to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the event of Hajj is exercising power against the global arrogance that is the centerpiece of corruption, oppression, and pillage.

Hajj shows nations' capabilities. If Hajj organizers submit to & seek God’s pleasure rather than the US, Hajj can solve the Muslim World's big problems," Supreme Leader added.

