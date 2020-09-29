IRGC cmdr says US Administration badly driven to isolation

Addressing an open session of Parliament on the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the anniversary of the beginning of the Iraqi aggression on Iran in 1980, the general said that the US, now exhausted and worn out, has retreated from its political ambitions to reshape the Middle East.

Salami said that story of the US collapse is nearing its peak, however noting that great powers are dangerous even when they develop osteoporosis and begin to degenerate until total collapse.

The US is nearing its Chernobyl, he said. “Look at it how it is not able to manage a pandemic. Some 30 million hungry people are receiving food from charity foundations every day in the US.”

Today no one desires to be an American citizen and no one feels proud of being an American, he said.

He said that their plots for Iran backfired and the story still continues.

The enemy is neither capable nor willing to help resolve the Iranian issues, Salami said, adding that the path to salvation never passes through interaction with the enemy.

Noting that the Iranian people will be victorious as long as they are resolved to stand up to pressures, Salami said, adding that no nation gets broken until it has not bent down.

