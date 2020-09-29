Sep 29, 2020, 12:15 PM
FM spox: Iran does not let its soil be used for shipment of arms

Tehran, Sept 29, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Iran is closely monitoring cargo transit via the country and does not let its soil be used for shipment of arms and ammunition.

Speaking to reporters on the alleged arms shipment to Armenia through Iran, Khatibzadeh said that transit of conventional non-military goods between the Iran and neighboring countries is normal, but, Iran does not allow its soil to be used for arms shipment.   

He added that all trucks are commuting routinely carrying cargo and merchandise.

Earlier, Iranian Embassy in Baku refuted alleged shipment of Russian arms to Armenia speculated by Azeri local media.

