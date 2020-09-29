Iranian documentary wins award from Uhvati Film

The event started work by observing health protocols and amid COVID19 crisis since September 23.

According to its official website, "The festival is international in character, and has taken place since 2003, in Novi Sad (Serbia) and since 2011. in Rijeka,(Croatia)."

"Since 2017. year, the Film festival about persons with disability from Banja Luka (Bosnia and Herzgovina) becomes also Seize the film festival. Festival is also held in Kotor, Montenegro."

The festival reviewed movies in the framework of challenges, routine happiness, love, sports, violence and discrimination.

