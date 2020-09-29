Sep 29, 2020, 11:54 AM
Majlis gives vote of confidence to new minister of industry

Tehran, Sept 29, IRNA - Iranian lawmakers on Tuesday gave vote of confidence to new Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Hossein Ali-Reza Razm-Hosseini.

Razm-Hosseini got approval of Majlis with 175 votes in favor to become the new minister of industry, mine and trade. 

Majlis had denied vote of confidence to President Rouhani’s first pick for the position, Hossein Modares Khiabani, on August 12.

Razm-Hosseini, 59, has studied economy and trade in University of Kerman and served in several administrative post in the past.

Before entering the public sector, he had been working in the private sector. He had even founded some factories in Kerman.

