Iranian students grab colorful medals in IMO 2020

Iranian six-member team snatched one gold, three silver and two bronze medals and is standing on the 18th position.

Alireza Haghi received a gold medal.

Kian Shamsaie, Mohammad Moshtaghifar and Ali Mirzaie bagged silver medals.

Reza Hosseini Dowlatabadi and Matin Yadollahi received bronze medals.

According to its official, The IMO is an international competition for high school students which has been running annually since 1959 and now has over 100 countries competing, including all members of the G20.

The IMO is a self-governing autonomous organization, though it is affiliated to UNESCO. Its Council is elected by participating countries, and is called the IMO Advisory Board.

