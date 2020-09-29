Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on September 29

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran: Trump lacks correct understanding of international relations

Iran lambasted recent conflicting remarks by US President Donald Trump about what he has called future talks with the Islamic Republic, saying he fails to have a correct understanding of the nature of the international relations.

“Trump has notoriously alleged that he would reach a quick deal with Iran after potential reelection. More recently, though, he alleged that coming to such a post-election agreement with Tehran would be tough,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

- Iran’s five-month foreign trade over $24b

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said the country’s foreign trade has exceeded $24.6 billion in the first five months of the current year (March 20-August 21) as 52 million tons of goods were exported during the period.

The IRICA also said that Iran exported 2.212 million tons of steel ingots worth $767 million, mostly to East Asian countries.

- Draft budget sets inflation target at 22%

The draft budget plan for the next Iranian year (to start March 21, 2021) instructed to the executive bodies has targeted an inflation rate of 22 percent.

The latest report on the inflation rate in the country, which was released by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI), said the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on September 21, which marks the end of the sixth Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar, stood at 26 percent.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran Welcomes Kuwait Call for Regional Dialogue

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday Tehran embraces the Kuwaiti prime minister’s proposal for regional dialogue and cooperation, hoping that Kuwait could convince the reluctant parties to engage in talks as well.

"We think we’d be able to hold inclusive dialogue as soon as possible in the Persian Gulf region among the regional countries for stability and peace in the region,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said when asked about Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah’s remarks about the need for regional dialogue for the settlement of tensions.

- Iranian Documentary Walks Away With Best Award in Turkey

Iranian documentary, ‘Gracefully’ by Arash Es’haghi has won Best Film Award at the International Golden Saffron Documentary Film Festival in Turkey.

Arash Es’haghi received the statuette for the best film at the 21st Golden Saffron Documentary Film Festival in Turkey for his documentary Gracefully.

- Shamkhani: Normalization to Deepen Regional Divide

Any form of normalization in relations between the occupying regime of Israel and regional countries not only amounts to profound betrayal of the rights of Palestinians, but also deepens the divide among the very countries that take such a step, said the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) on Sunday.

Ali Shamkhani made the comment in a meeting here with visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in reference to a recent move by two Persian Gulf Arab countries to establish full relations with Israel in deals mediated by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- Zarif appreciates role of Ayatollah Sistani in Iraqi politics

In a tweet on Monday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif paid tribute to a grand Iraqi religious leader, after a distinguished Iranian journalist criticized the figure.

“The grand Marja, his eminence, Ayatollah Sistani is the fortress of Iraq, the security valve for the region, and an asset for the entire Islamic world. Iran appreciates the role of his eminence in establishing security and stability in Iraq, preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity, getting rid of the occupation forces, and building a new Iraq according to the requirements of its brotherly people,” tweeted Zarif.

- Iran’s share in Turkey’s future gas market

Iran, for long, has been one of the most important energy suppliers to Turkey, and the two countries already have a 25-year gas supply contract.

Recently, however, the news of a gas field discovery in the Black Sea as well as new developments in Turkey's energy geopolitics have caused some speculations about the future of energy cooperation between the two neighbors and some claim that Turkey is not going to be needing Iranian gas in the future.

- Iranian students improve status at International Mathematical Olympiad

The team of Iranian students won six colorful medals at the 61st International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2020), putting the country at 18th place with five steps rise compared to the past year.

Held on September 21-22, IMO 2020 was hosted by Saint Petersburg, Russia.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish