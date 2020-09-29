Zarif wishes broader strategic partnership with China

"On October 1, the Chinese people will celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of New China and the Mid-Autumn Festival. 2020 is a very special year for the whole world," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"China's success in controlling the epidemic and achieving a strong economic recovery was hard-won but difficult," he added.

He also congratulated the Chineses people on the occasion oof the festival anniversary, saying, "I wish China more prosperity, and I also wish the prospects of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries will be broader."

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish