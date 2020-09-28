Sep 28, 2020, 11:34 PM
Iran supports stability, peaceful coexistence of Bosnian ethnic groups: Envoy

Tehran, Sept 28, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina Reza Qelichkhan said on Monday that Iran has always supported the stability, unity and peaceful coexistence of all ethnic groups and development of Bosnia- Herzegovina.

He made the remarks in a ceremony on Monday in a meeting to submitted his credentials to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina Shafiq Jafarovich.

Over the past three decades, the government and people of Iran have always stood by the people of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Iran has always supported and will continue to support the stability, unity and peaceful coexistence of all ethnic groups and development of Bosnia-Herzegovina, he said.

Jafarovich, for his part, appreciated Iranian people's support for his country since it gained independence, saying that Iran is a large and important country, and relations between the two countries have always been at a good level, and the governments of Bosnia and Herzegovina welcome development of political, economic and cultural relations with Iran.

