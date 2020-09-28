Inclusive dialogue key to resolving regional disputes

If there is a political will, inclusive dialogue in the region can be initiated before it becomes too late.

Delivering a speech at the UN General Assembly, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled al-Sabah called for kicking off dialogues among Iran and the regional states to resolve tensions in the region.

Kuwait called on Tehran to take initiatives to build mutual trust to start a dialogue based on respect for the sovereignty of countries and not to meddle in each other's internal affairs.

Kuwait's prime minister's remarks to invite Iran to talk with the Persian Gulf states and take serious steps to win their trust came just a year ago at the UN General Assembly.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani invited all countries affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the Hormuz Peace Endeavor, aka HOPE.

The reason that Iran put forward the initiative was due to Iran’s historic responsibility to maintain security, peace, and stability, as well as progress in the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz, President Rouhani said.

From Tehran's point of view, instead of resorting to transregional role-players or advanced weapons to ensure their security, regional states can achieve sustainable and long-term security by building strong ties with neighbors.

Commenting on the developing relations between Tehran and Doha, analysts believe that the relations can be used as a minimal model in regional relations.

