Iran’s foreign trade balance exceeds $24.6 in 5 months

The report also said that Iran has exported 2.212 million tons of steel ingots with a value of 767 million dollars, which has mostly been exported to East Asian countries.

China has been the biggest customer of Iranian steel ingots with 358 million dollars.

The statistics also show that in the same period more than five million tons of metal minerals with a value of $1.802 billion have been exported.

The value of the export of the mining section has been $2.176 billion dollars, more than 50 percent of which has been steel.

According to the World Steel Association, Iran’s production of steel in August has reached 2.4 million tons, which shows a 14.6 percent rise compared to August 2019.

Iran has increased production while the world production of raw steel has increased by 0.6 percent.

Also, since the beginning of 2020, Iran has produced 18.625 million tons of steel, which shows an 11.3% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

Among steel producers, Iran, China, and Turkey have had an increase in their production during the coronavirus epidemic.

Iran is now among the biggest 10 producers of steel in the world and is planned to be seventh in four years.

