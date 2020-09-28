Kayhan's stance about Iraq leadership separate from Government: FM spokesman

Speaking in his weekly press conference, the Iranian spokesman made the remarks in response to a question about an article published in Kayhan newspaper critical of the stance taken by Iraqi religious leader Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

Islamic Republic of Iran is a political system which has been formed based on religious leadership, Khatibzadeh said, noting that religious leadership guarantees the maintenance of peace, security and stability both in Iran and Iraq.

Ayatollah Sistani plays an irreplaceable role in Iraq and has a high place in the Shia Musim world, he said. “We will not tolerate any disrespect for the position of religious leadership.”

The spokesman also touched upon the Lebanese developments and said that the issue is an internal issue of Lebanon that has to be determined by the people of the country.

There have been negotiations between presidents of Iran and France on the Lebanese issue, Khatibzadeh said.

It would be good if any player, including France, helps this process, he said, however noting that there is a difference between assistance and interference.

On the peace process in Afghanistan, the spokesman said that the Afghan issue has been a permanent issue of Iran’s national security.

“In spite of some countries that invaded Afghanistan, killed and bombarded innocent civilians, and occupied the country under false pretexts, and are holding secret and suspicious meetings to find a face-saving way out of the issue, our stances have been crystal clear.”

He said that the rights of the minorities, women, and different ethnic groups enshrined in Afghanistan’s Constitutional Law as a national achievement, cannot be ignored by any backyard deal.

He reaffirmed Iran’s support for intra-Afghan talks, noting that there is no way to reach an agreement other than to respect the achievements of Afghanistan’s Constitutional Law.

