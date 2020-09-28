Iran, Qatar may connect national grids of electricity

Iran’s Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian and Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi also discussed the regional initiative to expand cooperation about unconventional waters, including desalination of sea water and recycled water, discussed in the meeting of the board of governors of the Regional Center for Urban Water Management in Tehran.

The Qatari party announced readiness to participate in the program.

Ardakanian, the Iranian head of Chamber of Commerce of Iran and Qatar, referred to Iran’s constant trade of power with its neighboring countries, saying that Qatar has surplus production of power, which has a good market in the regional counties, such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

Referring to the unconventional waters initiative, al-Kaabi said his country supports the project and suggested that the experts of hold meetings to discuss technical issues about the project.

He added the connecting electricity grids between the two countries is possible and feasible; the suggestion should be worked on.

He also said that the private sector of Iran and Qatar can have good cooperation in energy and water sectors.

