Iran Persepolis players among ACL2020 Player of Week nominees

According to AFC website, "After the conclusion of four thrilling 2020 AFC Champions League Round of 16 ties, OPTA, the AFC's official data provider, have compiled their list of candidates for the Toyota Player of the Week."

Persepolis football team from Iran defeated Qatari giant Al-Sadd 1-0 to book a place at the 2020 AFC Champions League quarter-finals.

Persepolis edged Xavi’s Al-Sadd 1-0 on Sunday thanks to Issa Alekasir’s 88th minute goal.

Secretary General of the Football Federation Mahdi Mohammad Nabi congratulated the team's advance to 2020 ACL Quarters and wished its success.

Sardor Sobirkhodjaev, Awad Al Faraj, Azizjon Ganiev, Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem, Santi Cazorla and Santi Cazorla were also in the list of nominees.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish