Iran uses all its capacities to help settle Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

At his weekly press briefing on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran uses all its capacities to settle conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Military way is not a sustainable solution of the dispute."

The spokesman said that the region can no longer tolerate conflicts or armed aggression.

Iran has immediately called on its friendly states of Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the conflict and start negotiations as soon as possible, Khatibzadeh added.

He added that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has contacted with his Armenian and Azeri counterparts and expressed Tehran's readiness to help the warring parties halt the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Elsewhere, the spokesman made a reference to the speech delivered by Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, saying that Iran, from the beginning especially in recent years, has repeatedly taken initiatives and given proposals for regional dialogue.

The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addressing the 74th UNGA session on September 25, 2019, presented Hormuz Peace Endeavor HOPE initiative, calling for collective cooperation of the Persian Gulf states to safeguard peace in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

Principles of talks about the proposals and plans depend on political will of the sides, the spokesman stressed.

Kuwait City has [always] been ready to hold talks, said Khatibzadeh hoping that Kuwait would make other regional states accompany it to this path.

