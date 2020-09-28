Local officials aiming to promote rural tourism in Khuzestan province

Deputy Head of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Headquarters of Khuzestan Province told IRNA on Monday on the occasion of Tourism Week that boosting rural tourism helps create more jobs and leads to reverse immigration from cities to villages.

Some 17 villages in Khuzestan province are tourism destinations, he said, however noting that all Khuzestan villages have the potential to host tourists as each one has its own unique characteristics which can attract tourists.

The global spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has overshadowed rural tourism this year as holding different local festivals which requires people to come together as key to rural tourism and holding such festivals is currently banned due to the restrictions to prevent the spread of the pandemic, the official said.

World Tourism Day is observed each year on September 27. The theme of World Tourism Day is “Tourism and Rural Development” this year.

