Silk Road serves to strengthen cultural ties of nations: Chinese Envoy

In his message which was released for the Exhibition of Silk Scripts which is slated to get underway on Tuesday,

Chang Hua expressed his satisfaction about the launching of Silk Scripts Exhibition, which showcases works of two Iranian and Chinese calligraphers.

"He also expressed hope that this event will play a key role in increasing cultural cooperation between the countries along the Silk Road."

"The Silk Road has connected the civilizations of Asia, Africa and Europe. The countries along the Silk Road, despite having different scripts and arts, play an important role in shaping the world civilization," the message reads.

"I hope that this exhibition can play its role in increasing the familiarity of nations with art, strengthening the cultural ties of the lands and increasing the cooperation of the countries along the Silk Road," Hua added.

According to his message, the Silk Scripts Exhibition will be inaugurated on Tuesday, 29 September 2020.

The exhibition of Silk Scripts will be held by showcasing works of Bahman Panahi, the Iranian artist and Haji Noor Deen Mi GuangJiang, on 29 October in the virtual gallery of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO at https://gallery.irunesco.org/.

