Sistan-Baluchestan province, beating heart of trade, shipping goods

Mandana Zangeneh, deputy governor general in economic affairs, made the remarks at a meeting held in this province on Sunday evening.

Sistan-Baluchestan is the beating heart of transit through Iran as the businesspersons in neighboring countries have kept special eye on the province due to its great capacities in the sea and in the ground, Zangeneh said.

Sistan-Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran has long border crossings with Pakistan and Afghanistan. The province connects India- south of Sea of Oman- through strategic Iranian port of Chabahar.

Due to its great capacities, the province attracts giant commercial ships to dock at its ports which inject high volume of transit into the province's roads, the official noted.

Having joint borders with two neighboring countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, Chabahar in Sistan-Baluchestan can be a route to join Indian Ocean and Africa to Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish