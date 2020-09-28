Iran takes part in UNIATF virtual summit

During the meeting which was hosted by Russian Federation, health ministers, WHO senior officials and some of the famous political figures like WHO Director general Tedros Adhanom, health ministers of Nigeria, Russia and Oman, IAEA Chief, head of UNODC secretariat, head of UNIATF secretariat, Norwegian foreign minister , deputy foreign minister of Italy and head of Johnson & Johnson delivered their speech on the impact of coronavirus crisis on NCDs in the world.

Deputy Head of Iranian non-communicable diseases committee Baqer Larijani represented Iran in the event.

Participants discussed ways for WHO to support countries' programs for reducing the effects of COVID19 with regard to NCDs.

All countries agreed to increase their responses to NCDs in time of COVID19 pandemic.

Nigeria, Mexico, Armenia, Russia, UK, India, Norway, Brunei, Ghana, Argentina, Brazil, US, Australia and Japan were appreciated for their significant achievements in preventing and managing NDCs.

Iran had earlier received 2018 award of UNIATF for its prevention of NDCs.

The United Nations Inter-Agency Task Force on the Prevention and Control of Non-communicable Diseases, hereafter referred to as the Task Force, was established by the United Nations Secretary-General in 2013.

