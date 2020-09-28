Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on September 28

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif: US claims sanctions not affecting medical supplies a ‘lie’

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif rejected as a “lie” the US claims that its sanctions are not affecting medical supplies needed in Iran, the worst-hit country from the coronavirus in the West Asia.

In an interview with Russia Today, Iran’s top diplomat accused the United States of impeding his country’s ability to fight the coronavirus, explaining that US sanctions have prevented the purchase of critical medical supplies.

- Iran calls for immediate expulsion of US from Iraq

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani on Sunday discussed a range of issues with visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, including the need for the US military to withdraw from Iraq.

In the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues.

-Official: Firm submits request to invest €500m in Chabahar port

The potentials of the southeastern Iranian port of Chabahar have attracted many investors and a company has requested to invest €500 million in the ports’ development projects, a provincial official said on Sunday.

Mandana Zanganeh, the deputy governor of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan for economic affairs, added Chabahar has become one of the most strategic areas in Iran for businessmen and investors thanks to its numerous capacities, access to high seas and proximity to common border with Pakistan as well as the port being an economic zone offering investment incentives

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran Unveils Naval Missile With Range of 750 km

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday unveiled a new naval ballistic missile with a range of 750 kilometers.

The missile, dubbed Zolfaghar Basir, is the naval variant of the surface-to-surface Zolfaghar ballistic missile.

-Shamkhani: Normalization to Deepen Regional Divide

Any form of normalization in relations between the occupying regime of Israel and regional countries not only amounts to profound betrayal of the rights of Palestinians, but also deepens the divide among the very countries that take such a step, said the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) on Sunday.

Ali Shamkhani made the comment in a meeting here with visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in reference to a recent move by two Persian Gulf Arab countries to establish full relations with Israel in deals mediated by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

- Iranian Director Crowned Best at U.S. Burien Festival

Iranian short flick ‘Mandatory’ has been awarded at the Burien Film Festival in the U.S.

The sixth edition of the U.S. film event bestowed its Best Director award upon Mohammad-Javad Khorsha for his 15-minute ‘Mandatory’.

The film is about a soldier in firing squad who has been caught in a dilemma.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Israel would collapse if Western support stops: general

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri says the Zionist regime would collapse if the U.S. and other Western countries stop their economic, political support for the regime.

“One day, the Zionist regime’s motto was ‘from the Nile to the Euphrates’ but today it is besieged and should find a solution for the reverse migration of the Jews,” Bagheri said in a TV interview on Saturday night.

-Iran offers condolences over Ukraine plane crash

In a statement on Sunday night, Iran offered condolences to Ukraine over a military plane crash that killed 26 people.

Following the plane crash, Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, offered his condolences to the Ukrainian government and people, as well as to the families of those killed in the tragic crash. Only one person survived the crash.

- Oil, gas wells digging industry noticeably progressing in Iran

While the development of Iran’s oil and gas industry has never been halted by the U.S. sanctions, and also not hindered by the coronavirus pandemic, the industry has been even experiencing major progress and development in different sectors.

One of the major areas with proper development has been the digging industry.

Not only the digging operations of oil and gas wells have been conducted as expected, this sector has also managed to indigenize the know-how to manufacture some major parts and equipment.

