Official: COVID-19 kills 195 more in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 195 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 25,589.

Some 3,362 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,377 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 374,170 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,059 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 3,932,571 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish