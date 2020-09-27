Qalibaf says Iran not eying others to develop defense capabilities

Qalibaf made the remarks during a visit to an exhibition in Tehran where the latest achievements of IRGC Aerospace Force were put on display.

“We don’t ask for anything from others because the independence and glory of our country is of high importance to us,” the speaker said.

Noting that although the war is over, Construction Jihad still continues, Qalibaf said that with such a culture, we can adopt a five-year plan to revive all the factories and the industry sector.

He said that the Iranian people will not be disappointed and are sure that the future of the country is bright.

