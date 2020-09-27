China ready to cooperate with Iranian publishers

Zhou Hongbo, the editor-in-chief of Chinese Publishing House Commercial Press, told IRNA that relations between Iran and China are historical and long-lasting.

He said that Chinese people are interested in Iran's rich civilization and culture.

Referring to the House's cooperation with Iran, the author said it is publishing a book on Persian literature.

Cooperation with Iran will develop after the pandemic period is over, Hongbo noted.

Chinese Publishing House Commercial Press will work on teaching Chinese and Persian languages in the near future, he added.

The deadly coronavirus has called off many world events and meetings as it has killed near one million people worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019.

