Iran’s aerospace, world class: Cmdr

Speaking in the opening ceremony of an exhibition of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force, Brigadier-General Hajizadeh said when speaking about ground-to-ground missiles, radars, drones, and electronic and satellite wars, we should not try to find our ranking in the region.

Iran is definitely among the top 10 in the world, he noted.

Saying that the advances made in defense technology have their roots in the eight-year Iraqi-imposed war (1980-1988), he said that Iran learned that it should become independent and powerful because, in this world, the weak are bound to annihilation.

He added that the exhibition puts on display certain missiles and drones.

