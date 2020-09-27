Iran to provide G5 household Internet service in six months: Minister  

Azari Jahromi made the remarks in a ceremony in the Iranian capital where different applications of G5 Internet service were put on display.

The minister said that permits for providing Generation 5 Internet service have been issued by the Communication Regulatory Commission, as well.

He said that the government will make its best to provide the fifth generation of household Internet services for the most populated areas of the country by the next six months.

