Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on September 27

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: US military presence detrimental to regional stability

President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that the US military presence is detrimental to security and stability in the region.

“We regard the presence of American armed forces in the region, be it in Iraq, Afghanistan or the southern countries of the Persian Gulf, harmful to security and stability in the region,” Rouhani told visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Tehran.

Rouhani urged all regional nations to push for the expulsion of the United States from West Asia.



-Iran to impose new coronavirus lockdowns as cases rise

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday authorized the country’s provinces to impose lockdowns wherever necessary to stem a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

“We are forced to intensify regulations and supervisions, starting in the capital Tehran,” Rouhani said in televised remarks.

He said government-run coronavirus task-force offices around the country would make recommendations on restrictions and whether to impose one-week lockdowns.



- Iran’s eight-month crude steel production tops 18.6m tons: WSA

Iranian steelmakers produced over 18.6 million tons of crude steel during the first eight months of 2020, marking an 11.2 percent rise compared to the figure for the same period last year, which was 16.7 million tons.

According to figures released by the World Steel Association (WSA), Iran produced 2.4 million tons of crude steel in August, showing a 14.6 percent increase compared to the figure for the same month in 2019, which was 2.09 million tons.



** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran Blasts Europeans of ‘Supremacist Mindset’

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations office in Geneva has lashed out at European states for making baseless accusations about the human rights situation in the Islamic Republic, saying slandering others is in line with certain Western countries’ colonial mentality and their delusions of grandeur.

- Iranians Should Direct Their Anger at U.S.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Saturday condemned U.S. "barbarism” for inflicting damage on Iran due to sanctions, and said Iranians should direct their anger at the White House.

"With their illegal and inhuman sanctions, and terrorist actions, the Americans have inflicted 150 billion dollars of damage on the people of Iran,” Rouhani said in televised remarks, his voice shaking with anger.

"The address for Iranian people’s curses and hatred is the White House,” he said.

- Iran’s ‘Beloved’ Applauded at Romanian Festival

The 17th International Festival of TV Broadcasters and Independent Producers - SIMFEST in Romania has awarded acclaimed Iranian documentary ‘Beloved’.

Directed by Yasser Talebi, the doc won the grand prize of the Romanian event.

‘Beloved’ is about the difficult but favorable life of an 83-year-old mother named Firouzeh who runs a unique life in the Alborz Mountains in the northern part of Iran.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian president calls Pompeo ‘secretary of crimes’

President Hassan Rouhani has said if the people want to swear at someone for the shortcomings and problems, such anger should be directed at the White House.

“If people want to curse and swear for the shortcomings and problems, the curse and swear should be addressed toward the White House in Washington,” Rouhani said on Saturday morning.

- Nuclear armed Israel remains biggest threat to peace in West Asia: Tehran

Iran has called on the international community to stand for a nuclear-free world, and condemned the U.S. and the Zionist regime for their destabilizing policies and activities which threaten world peace.

“The International Day for the Total Elimination of #NuclearWeapons, provides an opportunity for the int'l community to re-emphasize on its commitment to nuke disarmament as a priority. We believe in a peaceful & secure world, with no state possessing weapon of mass destruction,” the Foreign Ministry wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday.

- Rear Admiral Khanzadi: Sooner or later Arab states will be left with no allies

In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times on Thursday, Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi addresses several developments in the region, including the recent U.S.-brokered normalization deals between Israel and some Arab states.

Khanzadi said the relations between Israel and some Arab states were improving in secret but “what’s going on right now is the publicization of the secret relations,” which will pave the way for the Israelis to expand some of their activities in a more public way.

