Iran pursuing peaceful use of nuclear technology with firm determination

In a tweet marking September 26 'The international day for the elimination of nuclear weapons', the organization reiterated the country's right to peaceful use of nuclear energy, saying that Iran, with a transparent approach, has demonstrated more cooperation with the IAEA.

The tweet said, "International day for the elimination of nuclear weapons, provides an opportunity to correct and modify the global tyrannical mentality concerning the #peaceful use of #nuclear energy."

"Today, many countries have resorted to the use of nuclear energy, but the Islamic Republic of Iran, with a transparent approach, has demonstrated more cooperation with the @iaeaorg. This issue proves the rightfulness of using this energy for the Iranian people.

The @aeoinews with an outlook based on peaceful use of the nuclear technology has promoted its scientific programs in the areas of health, agriculture, food, radiopharmaceuticals, stable isotopes and etc. in a precise and determined manner and #sanctions imposed on #Iranian_nuclear_scientists will not interrupt Iran's nuclear program strategic principle.

The Supreme Leader of Iran has stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and will not surrender the right of its people to peaceful use of nuclear energy."

