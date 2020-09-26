Iranian diplomat, UN envoy stress political talks to solve Syrian crisis

During the Saturday phone call, both sides discussed the latest situation and developments in Syria.

They underlined reaching a final solution to the Syrian crisis within the framework of respecting Syrian national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier, both sides in a phone call discussed different issues related to Syria's Constitutional Committee, the situation in Idlib, and the humanitarian conditions.

Two sides once again voiced their support for the promotion of the political trend and the continuation of the work by the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Pederson and Khaji called for help by the international community to the Syrian people given the difficult humanitarian conditions, especially during the coronavirus outbreak.

Khaji underlined the need for the implementation of Idlib agreements in line with tranquility and preventing the re-emergence of the tensions.

