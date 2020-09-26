Iran, Iraq discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Both sides are also to review mutual cooperation.

Fuad Hussein is to confer with Iranian officials over agreements recently reached during Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's visit to Tehran.

Iraqi foreign minister is also supposed to hold talks with other Iranian officials.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call with Al-Kadhimi said connecting the Iran-Iraq railway creates new and serious momentum for developing bilateral interactions, adding that deep relations between the two countries guarantee the implementation of agreements.

Thanks to the strong willingness and serious determination of Iranian and Iraqi officials, both sides will be able to solve all difficulties and problems blocking the broadening of bilateral relations.

"In addition to his talks with me and first vice president, you (Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi) had successful meetings with Iranian ministers," Rouhani added.

Iran hails Iraq’s significant role in the sensitive regional situation, the Iranian president said, adding that Iran is determined to establish complete stability in the region and is complying with its commitments in this regard.

