COVID-19 kills 172 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Saturday that with the 172 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 25,394.

Some 3,204 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,274 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 443,086 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 372,051 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,041 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 3,905,352 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish