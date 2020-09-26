Trump and wall of nuclear deal

The train of the US’ escaping commitments was forced to stop at JCPOA and when the US officials talked about restoration of United Nations Security Council and invocation of snapback to restore sanctions on Iran, a wave of protests moved toward the White House.

A glimpse at the stances of the opponents of the US proves Washington’s isolation in the standoff with Iran. Those who had issued six resolutions against Iran are now supporting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and confronting Trump.

Following Washington’s announcement to restore sanctions on Iran and Iranian officials, Russia, China, European troika voiced that the sanctions are illegal.

The irony is that the White House insists on snapback of the UN sanctions while US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US representatives have repeatedly left the UN with his tale between his legs.

The last time they left the UNSC empty-handed was when the international body decided on the draft resolution, which was only approved of by the writer US and Dominican Republic.

Observers believe that if there had been such an approach from the time Trump took office, now the White House wouldn’t have the audacity to sanction the international players because they do not obey the US.

Trump started the domino of leaving international agreements upon taking office. He first left the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and kept to do so ever since.

Now the US has hit the rock bottom in dealing with the JCPOA, an important accord whose negotiations took more than a decade.

The withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA could not make it ineffective and Washington is isolated.

The insistence of Trump’s team on destroying the JCPOA tarnished their face. And the JCPOA is expected to be the place their renegade on the international agreements will come to an end.

