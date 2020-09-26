Iranian envoy, Ukrainian dy FM review ways to boost cooperation

The meeting was held between Iran's Ambassador to Kiev Manouchehr Moradi and Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Japarova.

The two also reviewed ways to improve conditions of the Iranian university students living in Ukraine.

Setting up Persian language course in universities of Ukraine was among the topics of discussion.

Moradi elaborated on US destructive and illegitimate measures, sanctions and economic terrorism against Iran.

For her part, Japarova welcomed scientific and cultural cooperation with Iran and stressed the need to remove obstacles for cooperation.

