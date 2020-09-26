Iran envoy says negotiations only way to establish Afghan peace

Speaking to IRNA, Bahador Aminian said that peace is the lost item for Afghanistan and the Afghan people hope for ending violence in the country and no interference of foreigners willing to impose their intention on the Afghan people.

Iran is playing the role of facilitator and supporter of the Afghan peace process, he said adding that the country is ready to help Afghanistan's people and government develop peace.

Aminian described Afghanistan as a developing country, saying that Iran is willing to promote relations with Afghan Government.

Establishing peace, stability and tranquility in Afghanistan will pave the way for better relations between the two countries.

Iran is supporter of Afghan people and the relations between two countries will be reinforced in the future, he noted.

