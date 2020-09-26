New Silk Road, pathway to augment China-Iran cooperation

Cui Yiting made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA.

Chinese President Xi Jinping introduced the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative, a plan to link China with Asia, Africa and Europe via a network of ports, railways and roads in 2013.

Iran, enjoying appropriate capacities to transfer energy to South and East Asia through its maritime routes, can be an important gate for great eastern economic partners like India and China.

Ms Yiting underlined that there is an open atmosphere for cooperation between China and Iran on the direction of Silk Road.

Institutes and companies in both countries can have broad cooperation within the framework of Silk Road plan, she added.

She described Silk Road as a bridge for cooperation between the two countries.

Silk Road has facilitated Beijing-Tehran ties and accelerated the process of bilateral cooperation, she noted.

She further highlighted the issue of culture which should be given priority en route to economic development.

The secretary general said that Silk Road has offered broad framework for China-Iran cooperation.

Silk Road is important for the future of both nations, she added.

Yiting pointed to Iran's approval of visa-free travel for Chinese tourists, and described it a facilitator for developing tourism industry in Iran after getting rid of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

