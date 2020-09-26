Iran’s Makran Coast bridge between southern, western Asia

India, one of the main economic powers and most populated countries of the world, is standing on one side of the bridge; and Russia, a political and economic power, is standing on the other side.

The two economic powers and big markets of the world have agreed to make agreed to their trade through a new route – a new bridge in the world trade intersection: Chabahar, southeastern Iran.

In other words, not due to negotiations at high levels, but, due to its strategic location, Chabahar Port can be named the most important South-North trade corridor in the world – very much like the Suez Canal.

The golden opportunity will be fully used only if Chabahar Port completes its transportation infrastructures, that is the airport town, which can facilitate both travels of traders and transport of goods.

Makran coast and Chabahar are among the most strategic points of the country, which will economize transit through South-North Corridor. And that’s why Russia is trying to replace the route Mumbai-Suez Canal-Hamburg- Saint Petersburg with Astrakhan-Anzali-Chabahar-Mumbai in order to facilitate trade between India with Iran, Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

Trade through the new route will 20 days shorter, which considerably reduces other costs of shipment as well.

The managing director of Chabahar Free Trade Zone, Abdurrahim Kordi, said in this regard that Russia has a strong trade with India and Southeast Asia and is looking for taking up a pathway other than the Suez Canal to activate the North-South Corridor.

All countries have realized the importance of Chabahar in the South-North Corridor and those who have interests in the port have been focusing on that. For southern and eastern Asian countries, Chabahar is the shortest and least expensive pathway.

Chabahar can also be a production and distribution hub for European producers and traders.

Hence, Russian and India are closely pursuing inauguration of South-North Corridor.

According to Chabahar FTZ, the port will be able to load and unload up to 80 million tons of goods.

It is predicted that the trade between Central Asian countries and Southeast Asia and northern African will surpass $170 billion, 90% of which will be done through Chabahar.

Translated by: Hossein Abolqassemi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish