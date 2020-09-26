5.2-Richter quake rocks Golestan-Turkmenistan border

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 09:16:52 hours local time (04:46 GMT) and at the depth of 10 km underground.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 55.98 degrees longitude and 38.09 degrees latitude.

No report has so far been released on the likely casualties or damage to the property.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

