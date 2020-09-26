Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 26

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran, Russia reject US attempt to extend arms ban against Tehran

Russia’s foreign minister said on Thursday that Moscow and Tehran roundly reject an underway effort by the US to “permanently” extend an arms embargo against Iran that will legally expire next month.

“We discussed in detail the situation surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” Lavrov said at a joint press conference that followed a meeting with his visiting Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Moscow.

- Iran obtains technology to turn methanol to propylene

Iran’s petrochemical industry has attained a major achievement by obtaining the know-how to turn methanol into propylene (MPT), a technology which authorities say was previously ring-fenced by two countries.

The development came on Thursday during the inauguration of a semi-industrial petchem plant in southern Iranian port city of Mahshahr where some 120,000 metric tons of propylene will be produced each year from methanol and independently of the original feedstock.

- Iran installs new platform in Persian Gulf oilfield

Iranian technicians and engineers have successfully installed another offshore drilling rig in the Persian Gulf waters as the country keeps expanding crude production despite lower sales.

Platform 8 was the first of two new rigs planned for Hendijan oilfield, located to the west of the Persian Gulf, where Iran has some key offshore oil reserves.

- Russia, Iran Discuss Joint Production of COVID Vaccine

Iran and Russia’s sovereign wealth fund are discussing the joint production of a vaccine against COVID-19, Russian news agencies cited the Iranian ambassador to Moscow as saying on Friday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has said it is in talks with a number of countries about the possibility of producing the Russian ‘Sputnik-V’ vaccine abroad, and has signed a deal to manufacture 300 million doses in India.

- Iranian Teams Shine in AFC Champions League

Three Iranian football team Esteghlal, Persepolis and Sepahan cruise past their rivals in the 2020 AFC Champions League.

Three first-half headers helped Iran’s Persepolis football team to a 4-0 win over Sharjah of the UAE and a place in the 2020 AFC Champions League Round of 16 from Group C on Thursday.

- New Base Gives Iran Total Control Over Persian Gulf

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) opened a new naval base along one of the world’s busiest oil transit routes on the Persian Gulf.

The Shaheed Rahbari base near the port of Sirik, on the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz, took six years to build and will give Iran "full control” of various vessels that use the channel, the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

- Zarif calls Russia one of Iran’s strategic friends

At the end of his two-day visit to Russia, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran and Russia need to constantly hold talks with Russia, calling Moscow one of Iran’s “strategic friends”.

“We need to have constant and continued talks with the Russian friends given the regional and international circumstances as well as our bilateral relations,” the Fars news agency quoted the foreign minister as saying on Friday.

- U.S behaving like a bully and has isolated itself: Iran’s ambassador to UK

Hamid Baeidinejad, Iran’s ambassador to the UK, says the United States is behaving like a bully and this has led to the isolation of the country in the world.

“The U.S is behaving like a bully and has isolated itself from the international community,” Hamid Baeidinejad tells the Tehran Times in an exclusive interview.

- Over 40% of Iran’s exports done through free, special zones

Over 40 percent of Iran’s exports is done through the country’s free trade zones and special economic zones, according to Morteza Bank, the secretary of Iranian Free Zones High Council.

Bank believes that the figure would have been higher if there had not been the banking limitations due to the sanctions.

The current government has defined special programs for the development of these zones and commodities worth $169 billion have been exported from these areas in the past seven years.

