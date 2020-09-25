Ambassador calls for expansion of Iran-Russia economic cooperation

In a meeting with the Russian noted media people on Friday, he added that the two countries are still far behind in the economic and cultural fields, and this problem will challenge bilateral relations in the long-run.

"Russia is Iran's northern neighbor and they must have good relations," he said, noting that the two countries boast of numerous commonalities and despite many ups and downs in their ties, Tehran and Moscow have always been in contact with each other and the history of mutual relations dates back to more than 500 years ago.

"Iran and Russia share the same viewpoint about many international and regional issues," Jalali reiterated.

Describing the fight against unilateralism, international terrorism and extremism as common issues for both sides, he said that all these issues bring the two countries closer together.

Trade balance with Russia is about 1.8 billion dollars, which is not a significant figure in view of the two countries capacities, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jalali also stressed the need for implementing the agreements signed between the two countries earlier.

