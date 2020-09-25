Tajik ambassador summoned to Foreign Ministry

It is the second times the Tajik ambassador being summoned to the Foreign Ministry in protest at the so-called documentary being broadcast on Tajik TV with false and unfounded accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He heard Iranian protest over the irresponsible conduct of Tajik state television.

Iranian official said that the Islamic Republic of Iran wants friendly, brotherly relations with Tajikistan, but the continuation of such conduct is contrary to the norms of friendly relations so that the Tajik government should be mindful of such conduct.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran expects the Tajik government to act on its television to correct its approach and especially stop the false propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Tajik ambassador said that he will convey the protest of the Islamic Republic of Iran to his respective government as soon as possible.

