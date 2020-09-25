Iran, Nakhchivan envoys review ways to develop ties

"Religious and cultural commonalities have connected the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan," said Bakhtiyar Askerov.

Iran's support for Baku's position on Nagorno-Karabakh is very important to us, Askerov said.

Iran has close relations with Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and is willing to expand cooperation with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The two envoys emphasized the need to develop relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the Azerbaijan Republic particularly the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

On September 18, Iran's Ambassador to Baku Abbas Mousavi and Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev in a meeting discussed bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

They reviewed the latest situation of bilateral relations, especially in the fields of economy, trade, and joint projects, as well as avenues for promoting ties between the two friendly countries.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish