Armenia extradites seven Iranian prisoners

Tehran, Sept 25, IRNA – Armenia extradited seven Iranian prisoners to Iranian Embassy in Yerevan and they arrived in Tehran on Friday.

According to IRNA, the move took place in line with Iran’s active diplomacy in Armenia and contacts with relevant Armenian officials.

In spite of an Agreement between the two countries of Iran and Armenia on extradition of prisoners, exchange of prisoners was postponed for nearly three years.

On November 7, 2018, seven Iranian prisoners were released in Armenia following a general amnesty by the country’s government on a religious occasion.

